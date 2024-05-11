Mizuho Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $47.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $62.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.73.

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.2 %

RPD opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

