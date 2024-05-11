Mizuho Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $85.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.11.

FIS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,954,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,719 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 160,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

