Mizuho Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $6.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 6,998,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,511. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $878.27 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

