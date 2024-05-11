Mizuho Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $21.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

TRIP has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after acquiring an additional 791,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 304,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,807,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $19,626,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

