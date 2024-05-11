Mizuho Raises Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $22.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of JAMF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 477,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,292. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.47. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $70,454.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Jamf by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Jamf by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

