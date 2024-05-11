Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,811,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $458,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Moderna by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Moderna by 130.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,212.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 330,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 305,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

