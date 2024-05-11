Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 2.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,942,000 after purchasing an additional 127,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,621,000 after purchasing an additional 450,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. 5,363,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

