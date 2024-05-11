MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target Raised to $105.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ML. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

MoneyLion Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ML opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $5,735,123.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,108,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $5,735,123.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,108,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $3,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

