Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,938,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.