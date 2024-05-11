Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,967,000 after purchasing an additional 255,616 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 239,673 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,694,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

