Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $729.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $749.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $446.65 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.