Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

