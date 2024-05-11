Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Bank of America upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.2 %

SMCI stock opened at $798.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $941.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.69 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

