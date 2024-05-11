Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 196.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $154.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

