Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 2,750 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 78,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EPD opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

