Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $125,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,122,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after acquiring an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.21. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

