Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,329 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 655,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 276,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,649,000 after buying an additional 98,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

