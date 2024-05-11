Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 720,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 59,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

