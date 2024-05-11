Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Montauk Renewables updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Shares of MNTK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 562,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $670.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of -0.40. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

