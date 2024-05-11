MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,770.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,770.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,674 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

