Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 77,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 265,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,855 shares of company stock valued at $21,084,057. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.28. 6,118,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.