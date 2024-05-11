Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 29,077 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,077 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HIG traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $101.89. 1,360,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,869. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

