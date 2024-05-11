Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 48,032 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,170,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 116,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,785,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 456,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.97. 2,251,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,102. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

