Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. 3,204,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,733,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

