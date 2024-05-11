Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $6,747,384 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 1.3 %

United Rentals stock traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $698.13. The stock had a trading volume of 352,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.91 and a one year high of $732.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.