Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 26,162 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 847,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 784,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CCL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 16,374,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,706,494. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.