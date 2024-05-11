Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 26,162 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 847,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 784,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE CCL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 16,374,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,706,494. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.