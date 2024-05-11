Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 890 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $45.21. 7,917,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,522,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

