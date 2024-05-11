Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lennar by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Lennar by 16.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $5,367,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

