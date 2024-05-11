Mount Lucas Management LP Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

BBJP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,749 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

