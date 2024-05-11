Mount Lucas Management LP Has $841,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,904,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,214,857. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

