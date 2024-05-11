Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.18 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,284.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 743,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $145.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVA

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.