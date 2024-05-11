Mount Lucas Management LP Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $71.46. 338,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

