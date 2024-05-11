Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,649,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

