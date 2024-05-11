Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 5,664 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average of $112.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

