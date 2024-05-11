Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases Shares of 41,915 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,577. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $100.86.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.