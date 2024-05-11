Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.87% of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,160,000.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.65. 5,701 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

