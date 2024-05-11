Mount Lucas Management LP Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 67,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,934. The company has a market cap of $453.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

