Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,212,912.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,110. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

