Mueller Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Mueller Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLI. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.