Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Kenji Takeuchi Sells 51,708 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenji Takeuchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $103,997.96.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $19.27 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

