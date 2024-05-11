MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MVO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MV Oil Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.