Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.6 million.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.9 %

MYGN opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.