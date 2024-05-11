Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lifted to Outperform at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

