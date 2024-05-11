Nano Market Capitalization Tops $150.52 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $150.52 million and $2.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,747.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.14 or 0.00706432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00134772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00217293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00101137 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

