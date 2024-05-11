Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 51.09%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Natera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.29. 3,499,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,271. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $175,348.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,002,520. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.