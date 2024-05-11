National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE:NHC opened at $95.13 on Friday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

