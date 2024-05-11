NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Price Down 5.9%

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06. 2,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBTB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.01 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

