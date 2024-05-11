Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $2.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

RNAC stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cartesian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 22,446 shares of company stock valued at $365,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

