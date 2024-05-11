Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $241.74 million, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 284,960 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 168,036 shares during the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

