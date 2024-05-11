Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,935 shares of company stock worth $11,476,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

